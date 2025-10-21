South China’s Haikou launches level IV emergency response as typhoon Fengshen nears

Global Times) 14:45, October 21, 2025

The city of Haikou in South China's Hainan Province has activated a Level IV emergency response for flood and typhoon prevention as Typhoon Fengshen, the 24th tropical cyclone of the year, approaches the island, local authorities announced Tuesday morning.

According to the Hainan Meteorological Service, as of 7 am Tuesday, Fengshen (classified as a severe tropical storm) was located near latitude 18.1 degrees north and longitude 112.8 degrees east—about 150 kilometers northeast of Yongxing Island in Sansha City.

The storm's maximum sustained winds near its center reached 25 meters per second (Force 10).

Fengshen is moving west-southwest at around 15 kilometers per hour and is expected to intensify further, possibly reaching full typhoon strength.

Meteorologists warn that over the next 24 hours, coastal and inland areas of Haikou will experience average wind speeds above Force 6, with gusts up to Force 8-9, accompanied by strong thunderstorms and short, heavy downpours.

The Haikou Meteorological Observatory issued a blue typhoon alert at 9:17 am Tuesday, urging residents to secure loose outdoor items, suspend maritime activities, and remain alert for possible flooding and power disruptions.

In accordance with the Hainan Provincial Disaster Prevention and Relief Committee's directives and the Haikou Flood, Typhoon, and Drought Emergency Plan, the city's emergency management authorities activated the Level IV emergency response at 9:30 am.

Officials said departments at all levels have been instructed to monitor weather developments closely, ensure the safety of residents in low-lying areas, and prepare for potential emergency evacuations if conditions worsen.

China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for Typhoon Fengshen as the storm intensifies over the central and western parts of the South China Sea.

As of 8 am Tuesday, Fengshen was located about 135 kilometers northeast of Yongxing Island in Sansha City, Hainan Province. The radius of winds reaching Force 7 extended 260 to 400 kilometers from the center.

The NMC forecasted that Fengshen will move west-southwest at 10 to 15 kilometers per hour, continuing to strengthen slightly, peaking at 28-30 meters per second (Force 10-11) before gradually weakening. The storm is expected to brush past the Xisha Islands from Tuesday afternoon through the night, before tracking toward the central coast of Vietnam.

Meteorologists warned that Fengshen may bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the South China Sea and coastal areas of Hainan, Guangdong, and Guangxi, urging ships and coastal operations to take precautionary measures.

Coastal residents, ships, and offshore platforms are also urged to take precautions against high winds, avoid unnecessary sea operations, and secure outdoor structures. Residents and tourists in coastal areas were advised to stay indoors during periods of strong winds and ensure all doors and windows are properly fastened.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)