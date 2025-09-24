Train services suspended in Guangdong as Typhoon Ragasa approaches

Xinhua) 11:29, September 24, 2025

Passengers inquire about the train suspension information at Guangzhou South Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 23, 2025. South China's Guangdong Province raised its wind emergency response to the highest level at 10 a.m. Tuesday, as Typhoon Ragasa is forecast to make landfall along the central or western coastal areas of the province as a strong or super strong typhoon within 24 hours. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

To ensure safe railway operations, China Railway Guangzhou Group Co., Ltd. has decided to gradually suspend high-speed and conventional trains within Guangdong starting from noon on Tuesday, with the scope of suspensions adjusted dynamically according to the typhoon's impact.

All high-speed and conventional trains in the province will be suspended throughout Wednesday. From the early hours of Thursday, train services will be gradually resumed as the typhoon's impact weakens.

