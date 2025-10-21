Japanese PM Ishiba's cabinet resigns

Xinhua) 09:48, October 21, 2025

TOKYO, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned with his cabinet on Tuesday, marking an end to the administration that took office just over a year ago.

At an extraordinary cabinet meeting held shortly before 9 a.m. local time, ministers submitted their letters of resignation, and the Ishiba cabinet formally stepped down.

Later in the afternoon, both chambers of the Diet will convene to elect Japan's next prime minister.

Sanae Takaichi, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is expected to win the vote with the backing of the Japan Innovation Party, which has formed a new coalition with the LDP following Komeito's withdrawal from an alliance.

After the prime ministerial vote, Takaichi will finalize cabinet appointments, and the chief cabinet secretary is scheduled to announce the lineup.

Takaichi is also expected to hold a press conference upon assuming office to explain her policy direction and rationale behind key cabinet picks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)