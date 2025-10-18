China expresses condolences over passing of former Japanese PM Tomiichi Murayama

Xinhua) 15:39, October 18, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences over the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, and extends sincere sympathies to his family, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday, adding that Mr. Murayama will always be remembered as a contributor to the China-Japan friendship.

Murayama, who served as leader of Japan in the mid-1990s, passed away on Friday at the age of 101.

Lin said at a press briefing that Murayama was an old friend of the Chinese people and had been committed to the friendship between China and Japan over the years.

During a visit to China in May 1995, then Prime Minister Murayama visited Lugou Bridge in Beijing and the adjacent Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, where he wrote "Face up to history and pray for friendship and ever-lasting peace between Japan and China" in a visitor's book.

On Aug. 15 of the same year, which marked the 50th anniversary of Japan's announcement of its unconditional surrender in the war, Murayama issued a statement on Japan's historical issues, making a profound reflection on Japan's colonial rule and aggression, and expressing apologies to the countries that had been victims of the war, said the spokesperson.

As a politician with a strong sense of justice, Murayama's contributions to promoting friendship between China and Japan will be forever remembered, Lin said.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Lin said that Murayama's 1995 statement represents a solemn declaration and commitment from the Japanese government to the people of relevant countries in Asia and the international community on its history of aggression and colonial rule, and that the statement needs to be honored in good faith.

China hopes Japan will face up to and reflect on its history of aggression, adhere to a path of peaceful development, win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete action, and work with China to promote the development of a constructive, stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era, Lin said.

