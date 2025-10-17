Former Japan PM Tomiichi Murayama dies

Xinhua) 14:42, October 17, 2025

TOKYO, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, who served as leader of the country in the mid-1990s, passed away Friday in his hometown Oita, at the age of 101, Kyodo News reported.

Born on March 3, 1924, in Oita Prefecture, Murayama became chairman of the Japan Socialist Party in 1993 and served as prime minister from June 1994 through January 1996.

On Aug. 15, 1995, Murayama issued a cabinet-endorsed statement in his name to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II, which declared that "Japan, following a mistaken national policy, advanced along the road to war... and, through its colonial rule and aggression, caused tremendous damage and suffering to the people of many countries, particularly to those of Asian nations."

The Murayama Statement also expressed "deep remorse" and offered a "heartfelt apology," using unprecedented language to apologize for Japan's wartime actions, which was widely recognized by the international community.

Murayama retired from politics in 2000 and continued to devote himself to the cause of peace.

On Aug. 15, 2020, the 25th anniversary of his statement, Murayama stressed the importance of acknowledging history, expressed apology and resolve to refrain from aggression and colonial rule again, and expected the Murayama Statement to continue to contribute to reconciliation, peace and development in Japan, Asia and the world in the future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)