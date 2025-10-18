China slams Japan's negative moves related to Yasukuni Shrine

Xinhua) 15:35, October 18, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is firmly against Japan's latest negative moves related to the Yasukuni Shrine and has lodged serious protests, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's "masakaki" offering to the shrine in his name as the prime minister, and Liberal Democratic Party head Sanae Takaichi's monetary offering using her own funds.

Lin said that the Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of Japanese militarists responsible for the war of aggression, which honors 14 convicted Class-A war criminals with grave responsibilities for the war crimes committed during that war of aggression.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Lin pointed out that viewing and treating history correctly is an important prerequisite for Japan's post-war return to the international community, the political foundation of Japan's relations with neighboring countries, and more importantly, a yardstick for Japan's commitment to peaceful development.

"We urge Japan to face squarely and reflect on its history of aggression, be prudent on historical issues such as the Yasukuni Shrine, make a clean break with militarism, stick to the path of peaceful development, and earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through real actions," Lin said.

