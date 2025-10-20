Malaysian durians reach China in 36 hours

Xinhua) 15:22, October 20, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2025 shows a Musang King Durian in Raub of Pahang state, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Raub in Pahang state, Malaysia is an important durian-producing region. Due to the unique tropical rainforest climate and soil conditions, premium durian varieties such as Musang King Durian from this area are known for their dense flesh and rich flavor.

In past years, a significant portion of Raub durians were supplied to the Chinese market through cold chain logistics. With the continuous increase in air routes between the two countries, durians can now be delivered to Chinese consumers in as fast as 36 hours after harvest.

Durians from Raub, Malaysia have become a sweet bond that connects Chinese and Malaysian food cultures.

A drone photo taken on Oct. 16, 2025 shows a durian orchard in Raub of Pahang state, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Durians are seen on the tree at a durian orchard in Raub of Pahang state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

A staff member harvests a durian with ropes at a durian orchard in Raub of Pahang state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

A staff member cleans durians at a durian processing factory in Selangor state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Durians are seen at a fruit distributor's operating center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member presents a Musang King Durian at a fruit distributor's operating center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Staff members clean durians at a durian processing factory in Selangor state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

Staff members work at a fruit distributor's operating center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Staff members hold durians at a durian processing factory in Selangor state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2025 shows Musang King Durians in Raub of Pahang state, Malaysia. Raub in Pahang state, Malaysia is an important durian-producing region. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

A staff member transfers durians at a durian processing factory in Selangor state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

A Musang King Durian is seen at a durian orchard in Raub of Pahang state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

A staff member packs durians at a durian processing factory in Selangor state, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

A staff member weighs durians at a fruit distributor's operating center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member presents the label of durians at a fruit distributor's operating center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

