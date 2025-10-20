Languages

Archive

Home>>

Key facts about the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee

(Global Times) 08:54, October 20, 2025

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing from October 20 to 23.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing from October 20 to 23.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories