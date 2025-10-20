Home>>
Key facts about the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee
(Global Times) 08:54, October 20, 2025
The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing from October 20 to 23.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Party plenum to shape next five-year plan
- Explainer: What to know about key Party meeting that will shape China's next five-year plan
- China expels 9 senior officials, former officials from CPC, military
- CPC Central Committee to hold plenum
- CPC leadership holds meeting on discussing issues related to 15th Five-Year Plan formulation
- 20th CPC Central Committee to hold fourth plenary session from Oct. 20 to 23
- China's top legislator urges stronger role for people's congresses
- China's Eight-Point Decision: A guiding light for greatness
- Full text: CPC Guidelines for Governing Xinjiang in the New Era: Practice and Achievements
- CPC releases revised regulations for Party schools
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.