20th CPC Central Committee to hold fourth plenary session from Oct. 20 to 23
(Xinhua) 14:43, September 29, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held in Beijing from Oct. 20 to 23, according to a decision made at a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau meeting on Monday.
The meeting discussed major issues related to the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting.
