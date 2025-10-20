Global helicopter giants bet on China's low-altitude market for growth

Xinhua) 08:41, October 20, 2025

TIANJIN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China Helicopter Exposition, which concluded on Sunday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, showcased cutting-edge technologies, innovative products and the latest achievements in the global helicopter, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and general aviation sectors, highlighting the immense potential of the low-altitude economy.

The four-day expo, as China's only national-level international helicopter exhibition and the world's second-largest event of its kind, attracted over 400 enterprises from more than 20 countries and regions, breaking attendance records. This gathering provided a platform for leading global helicopter manufacturers to explore cooperation opportunities focused on China's rapidly growing low-altitude economy.

A highlight of the expo was a delivery ceremony marking China General Aviation Co., Ltd.'s acquisition of its first AW139 helicopter from Italian defense conglomerate Leonardo. In addition to this newly acquired model, the Chinese company already operates three Leonardo AW109SP helicopters.

"China is pioneering its low-altitude economy development. We are deeply committed to this market and excited to be a part of it," said Christian Gras, head of region India and China commercial market at Leonardo.

For many international helicopter companies, achieving sustainable growth means leveraging the strong momentum of China's rapidly growing market to drive global innovation.

An annual forecast issued by AVIC Civil Aircraft Systems Engineering Research Center predicts that China's civil helicopter fleet will surpass 1,700 aircraft by 2029, with annual flight hours exceeding 300,000. It also shows a rising trend in civil helicopter flight hours in China over the next decade.

As a long-established enterprise with years of strong presence in China, Safran -- a French aircraft engine and equipment manufacturer -- currently has over 600 engines in service across the country. During the expo, Safran and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) jointly announced that Safran will provide power support for AVIC's AC313A helicopter currently under development, marking a new milestone in their nearly 50-year partnership.

"China is not only a strategic market for Safran but also an integral part of our global industrial chain," Remi Paul, CEO and country general delegate of Safran China, told Xinhua.

Over the past decades, Safran has been deeply engaged in major Chinese aircraft, helicopter and engine programs, forging partnerships with all major Chinese airlines and key industry players such as AVIC, Aero Engine Corporation of China, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.

"We felt the dynamic and booming development of the Chinese general aviation market. This Expo serves as a remarkable platform, fostering global collaboration in the helicopter industry," Paul said.

Russian Helicopters, a leading rotorcraft research and manufacturing group in Russia, showcased three of its flagship models at the expo. "Expanding cooperation with China remains one of our top strategic priorities. Our heavy-lift models have demonstrated exceptional reliability, making them the most in-demand in Asian markets," said Nikolay Kolesov, CEO of Russian Helicopters.

Kolesov added that several Russia-made helicopter models have been in service in China for years, playing critical roles in firefighting, search and rescue, and emergency response operations.

Echoing Kolesov's sentiment, Colin James, managing director of Airbus Helicopters in China, also highlighted China as a consistently key market for the company.

On Thursday's opening day of the expo, China Southern Airlines General Aviation Company Limited signed an agreement with Airbus Helicopters to purchase an H160 helicopter for offshore energy operations. The aircraft is slated to enter service in 2026.

"This is a major milestone for both parties," James said. "We have been actively integrating into China's helicopter industry ecosystem, and are committed to developing a long-term mutually beneficial partnership with China. We truly believe that win-win cooperation is the correct strategy."

