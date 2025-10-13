Chinese flying vehicle conducts demo flight in UAE

Xinhua) 14:30, October 13, 2025

People view a flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2025. A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT on Sunday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

DUBAI, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT on Sunday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology.

The flight showcased the company's latest-generation model, the "Land Aircraft Carrier," which comprises a ground vehicle, referred to as the "mothership", and a detachable air module.

The aircraft offers both automatic and manual flight operations. In automatic mode, pilots can plan routes, take off, and land with one touch, while in manual mode, a single-stick control system combines six operations into one joystick, allowing for one-handed control.

During the flight, the full sequence of the air module's detachment and reattachment was demonstrated.

XPENG AEROHT has secured orders of 600 flying cars in the region, the company's largest overseas bulk purchase to date.

Chinese Consul General in Dubai Ou Boqian applauded the successful flight, emphasizing that both China and the UAE regard scientific and technological innovation as a core engine of economic development.

The bilateral cooperation in this field provides a favorable environment for enterprises and the business community from both sides to work hand in hand in expanding cooperation in the future, she noted.

Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG AEROHT, expressed strong confidence in the Middle East's future mobility market, highlighting Dubai's openness, robust market demand, and supportive government policies as key factors in selecting the city for the demonstration.

The company plans to officially launch the product in the regional market by 2027, according to Zhao.

XPENG AEROHT is the flying car affiliate of electric vehicle maker XPENG, headquartered in south China's Guangdong Province.

Chinese Consul General in Dubai Ou Boqian (3rd, R) witnesses the demo flight of a flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2025. A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT on Sunday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Zhao Deli (L), founder of XPENG AEROHT, opens the gate of a flying car developed by his company with a pilot in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2025. A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT on Sunday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG AEROHT, receives an interview in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2025. A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT on Sunday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

A pilot waves to the audience after the demo flight of a flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2025. A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT on Sunday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT is seen during a demo flight in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2025. A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT on Sunday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2025 shows a scene at a pre-order signing ceremony for the "Land Aircraft Carrier," developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. A flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT on Sunday took to the skies over Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant step in the global reach of China's low-altitude aircraft technology. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)