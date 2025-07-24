Global industry leaders shine at China’s advanced air mobility expo

Photo: Lu Ting/GT

China's inaugural International Advanced Air Mobility Expo opened on Tuesday in Shanghai, drawing nearly 300 leading enterprises from across the global industry chain, Jiefang Daily reported on Wednesday. The event features 19 world premieres and 25 China-first products, underscoring the country's ambition to build a globally influential "Sky City."

Many exhibitors told the Global Times that China's low-altitude economy is entering a pivotal phase of commercialization, backed by strong policy support, expanding urban use cases, and faster certification progress, while showcasing milestone aircraft that have recently drawn significant industry attention.

The exhibits focus on low-altitude infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and real-world applications across logistics, emergency rescue, urban management, and passenger transport.

A spokesperson of AutoFlight, a Shanghai-based maker of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, told the Global Times that the company is showcasing a 1:3 scale model of its five-seat eVTOL aircraft "Prosperity" at the expo. The model illustrates a range of real-world air mobility uses, including intercity commuting, airport shuttles, and aerial sightseeing.

With a range of 200 kilometers and a cruising speed of 200 kilometers per hour, the aircraft carries five passengers, including one pilot.

"Prosperity" offers zero emissions, reduced noise, and enhanced automation compared with traditional helicopters, the spokesperson said.

The company said it features a pure-electric propulsion system and a hybrid wing design that combines the vertical takeoff capability of a rotorcraft with the efficiency of fixed-wing cruising.

AutoFlight has conducted multiple scenario-based trial flights. In February last year, a cross-sea commute between Shenzhen and Zhuhai—spanning 52 kilometers—was completed in 20 minutes, saving 85 percent of travel time compared with ground transport.

Another Chinese leading eVTOL manufacturer Aerofugia told the Global Times at the expo that it had made notable progress in its recent development efforts.

A spokesperson of Aerofugia told the Global Times in a statement that the company has completed all test items related to tilt-rotor transition flights and is in the final push toward manned test flights.

Aerofugia's AE200 model is the first in its category to reach phase four of China's five-stage airworthiness certification for passenger eVTOLs, and is also targeting certification by 2026, the company said. With a range of 200 kilometers, the AE200 is tailored for urban cluster operations.

The spokesperson added that the AE200 runs on semi-solid-state batteries, and with expected technological advances, endurance levels are likely to improve.

On Wednesday, the company signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Thailand's Pan Pacific and AVIC Engineering to sell 500 VE25-100 "Tianxing" eVTOLs. Valued at $1.75 billion, the deal is the largest single international order to date for a high-capacity passenger eVTOL developed in China, the company said on its official WeChat account.

Other global debuts at the expo include the Vector5, a heavy-lift eVTOL tailored for emergency rescue, as well as a next-generation aviation security management system and a new fixed-wing unmanned aircraft, according to the Shanghai government's website.

Representatives from the EU, Singapore's aviation regulator, and leading international companies such as Vertical Aerospace (UK), Eve Air Mobility (Brazil), and Leonardo (Italy) are also participating in panel discussion.

As one of China's leading cities with notable resource advantages and a solid industrial foundation in the low-altitude economy, Shanghai is ramping up efforts to become a global center for aviation innovation, in line with the sector's rise as a national strategic priority.

China's low-altitude economy is projected to reach 1.5 trillion yuan ($211 billion) this year and 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035, China Media Group reported on Wednesday. With continued policy refinement and technological breakthroughs, the sector is expected to soar, injecting strong momentum into the country's high-quality economic and social development, the report said.

