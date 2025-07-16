UAE's Autocraft places 1-bln-USD eVTOL intent order with China's TCab Tech

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Autocraft from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) maker Shanghai TCab Technology Co., Ltd. here on Wednesday on purchasing 350 E20 eVTOL aircraft worth 1 billion U.S. dollars. This marks China's largest single intent order for eVTOLs to date.

The deal, stemming from a partnership formed at last year's China International Import Expo, positions TCab Tech's self-developed E20 for commercial applications, such as low-altitude tourism and urban air mobility, across the Middle East and North Africa. The five-seat E20 has a 200 km range and a top speed of 320 km/h.

Autocraft cited TCab Tech's technology maturity and safety focus as key reasons for the partnership, which TCab Tech called a "key breakthrough" for its overseas expansion. Deliveries will be batched.

