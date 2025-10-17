China Helicopter Exposition opens, debuting multiple helicopters, low-altitude aircraft

Xinhua) 13:36, October 17, 2025

TIANJIN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China Helicopter Exposition opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, featuring an expanded low-altitude economy exhibition area and debuting multiple military helicopters, civilian helicopters and other low-altitude aircraft.

Hosted by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and the Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the four-day event is set to showcase 52 aircraft models, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Highlights include the Z-10, Z-19, Z-20, Z-20T and Z-8L helicopters, the KVD001 and KVD002 UAVs developed by the PLA Army; the AC312E and AC311A models developed by the AVIC; and Leonardo AW139 and Airbus H135 aircraft.

The AVIC will also display the Z-20 and AR-E-series new energy aircraft through physical models and virtual reality technology, alongside eVTOL products such as the AR-E40, AR-E300 and AR-E300A.

The PLA Army's participation in the exhibition features static displays, flight demonstrations and indoor exhibits, presenting helicopters, UAVs and onboard weapons.

Since 2011, the China Helicopter Exposition -- the country's only national-level, professional international helicopter exhibition -- has provided a platform for global helicopter manufacturers to display equipment, exchange technology and promote international cooperation.

