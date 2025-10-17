China Helicopter Exposition opens, debuting multiple helicopters, low-altitude aircraft
TIANJIN, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China Helicopter Exposition opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, featuring an expanded low-altitude economy exhibition area and debuting multiple military helicopters, civilian helicopters and other low-altitude aircraft.
Hosted by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and the Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the four-day event is set to showcase 52 aircraft models, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
Highlights include the Z-10, Z-19, Z-20, Z-20T and Z-8L helicopters, the KVD001 and KVD002 UAVs developed by the PLA Army; the AC312E and AC311A models developed by the AVIC; and Leonardo AW139 and Airbus H135 aircraft.
The AVIC will also display the Z-20 and AR-E-series new energy aircraft through physical models and virtual reality technology, alongside eVTOL products such as the AR-E40, AR-E300 and AR-E300A.
The PLA Army's participation in the exhibition features static displays, flight demonstrations and indoor exhibits, presenting helicopters, UAVs and onboard weapons.
Since 2011, the China Helicopter Exposition -- the country's only national-level, professional international helicopter exhibition -- has provided a platform for global helicopter manufacturers to display equipment, exchange technology and promote international cooperation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese flying vehicle conducts demo flight in UAE
- China's Laixi City develops low-altitude economy
- China's youth take to the air, embracing careers in booming drone industry
- Global industry leaders shine at China’s advanced air mobility expo
- China's booming low-altitude economy reshaping industries, daily life
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.