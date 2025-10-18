Four Chinese villages listed among UN Tourism's 2025 "Best Tourism Villages"

Xinhua) 10:48, October 18, 2025

HANGZHOU, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Four Chinese villages were listed in the UN Tourism's 2025 edition of "Best Tourism Villages," according to announcements made at a UN Tourism awards ceremony on Friday in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The four listed villages are Huanggang in the Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province; Jikayi in the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province; Dongluo, which is administered by Taizhou City in east China's Jiangsu Province; and Digang, which is administered by Huzhou City in Zhejiang Province.

With these four villages, China now boasts a total of 19 "Best Tourism Villages" as recognized by the UN Tourism, with 15 other Chinese villages listed over previous years.

According to a Ministry of Culture and Tourism official in charge of application work for the award, the four newly selected villages reflect the comprehensive, diversified development of China's rural tourism sector. UN Tourism's continuous recognition of China's rural destinations attests to the exemplary work of China's rural tourism industry, and to global acclaim for the drastic changes taking place in rural China.

The four newly listed villages excel in terms of both ecological environment and cultural heritage. Huanggang, for example, boasts an 85 percent forest coverage rate and an 800-year history of vibrant Dong ethnic group culture. Jikayi, which is situated on a high-altitude plateau, is celebrated for its biodiversity and multiethnic heritage that includes the Tibetan, Qiang and Yi ethnic groups.

Dongluo has not only maintained the beauty of its waterways, but is also preserving its original layout from the early Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), as well as ancient agricultural skills. Digang, with a history of some 2,500 years, is well-known for its picturesque landscapes and globally significant cultural heritage.

