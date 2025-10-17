Public opinion survey reveals shared aspirations for a dynamic, harmonious and prosperous Asia-Pacific

People's Daily Online) 16:27, October 17, 2025

A report titled "An Asia-Pacific of Vitality: Public Opinion Across 16 Countries" was released on Oct. 13 by People's Daily at the 2025 China-South Korea Media Cooperation Forum in Seoul.

The report reveals that people across the region view the entire Asia-Pacific as an interdependent community with common interests and a shared future. They support enhanced cooperation among Asia-Pacific economies to build a dynamic, harmonious and prosperous Asia-Pacific community.

The survey was jointly initiated by the International News Department of People's Daily and the Global Times Institute. Among the 21 APEC member economies, this survey selected 16 representative Asia-Pacific countries based on economic size, population, and the feasibility of sampling, namely Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. Between August 25 and September 12, 9,077 valid responses were collected through multilingual questionnaires administered in 11 languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

The report presents the region's clear public demand for open cooperation and multilateralism, providing solid popular support for building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

