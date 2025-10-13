People's Daily survey reveals strong consensus across Asia-Pacific: Building regional community reflects public aspiration

People's Daily) 16:46, October 13, 2025

A report titled "An Asia-Pacific of Vitality: Public Opinion Across 16 Countries" was released on Oct. 13 by People's Daily at the 2025 China-South Korea Media Cooperation Forum in Seoul.

The report reveals that people across the region view the entire Asia-Pacific as an interdependent community with common interests and a shared future. They support enhanced cooperation among Asia-Pacific economies to build a dynamic, harmonious and prosperous Asia-Pacific community.

Cover of the Report Booklet

According to the survey, over 80 percent of respondents acknowledge the contributions of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to regional economic development, social progress, and improvement of people's well-being. More than 70 percent support their own country engaging more actively and deeply within the APEC framework. Over 70 percent look forward to building an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040. These findings demonstrate resounding public desire across the region to deepen APEC cooperation and develop an open regional economy.

As a major APEC member, China actively engages in practical cooperation with other member economies, sharing the opportunities of its high-quality development through high-level opening up and continuously contributing positive energy to regional peace, stability and prosperity. Nearly 60 percent of respondents say China plays an important role in promoting sustainable growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific; 83 percent believe China's development experience provides insights for their country; and 41 percent hope their country will strengthen economic, security, and people-to-people cooperation and exchanges with China.

The survey was jointly initiated by the International News Department of People's Daily and the Global Times Institute. Among the 21 APEC member economies, this survey selected 16 representative Asia-Pacific countries based on economic size, population, and the feasibility of sampling, namely Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Malaysia, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. Between August 25 and September 12, 9,077 valid responses were collected through multilingual questionnaires administered in 11 languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

Participants examine the report booklet at the conference. (People's Daily/Wan Yu)

The report presents the region's clear public demand for open cooperation and multilateralism, providing solid popular support for building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future. At a time of global uncertainty and geopolitical turbulence, the survey indicates a strong regional commitment to multilateralism and deeper regional cooperation toward an Asia-Pacific community - a stance of substantive significance for regional stability.

The 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will convene later this month in South Korea. Next year, China will host APEC for the third time. Together with all parties, China will advance the implementation of the Putrajaya Vision 2040, promote the building of an Asia-Pacific community and a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, deliver practical cooperation outcomes across sectors, and inject fresh momentum into economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and the wider world.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)