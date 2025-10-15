Xi's article on promoting implementation of global initiatives to be published

Xinhua) 16:35, October 15, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 20th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

