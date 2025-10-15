Xi meets president of Iceland

(People's Daily App) 15:12, October 15, 2025

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with President of Iceland Halla Tomasdottir, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. Both China and Iceland actively advocate gender equality, Xi said. "China is willing to work with Iceland to treat the successful convening of the summit as an opportunity to promote new development in the global women's cause."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)