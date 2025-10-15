Xi: Every woman is a star

(People's Daily App) 15:05, October 15, 2025

President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women and delivered a keynote speech at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Monday. Today, women in China truly "hold up half the sky" in economic and social development, Xi said. "On the new journey of Chinese modernization, every woman is a star."

