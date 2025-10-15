Highlights of UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race

October 15, 2025

Anne Knijnenburg of Volkerwessels Cycling Team celebrates in the polka-dot jersey after Stage 1 of the UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Georgia Baker of Liv-Alula-Jayco celebrates in the yellow jersey after Stage 1 of the UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Georgia Baker (R) of Liv-Alula-Jayco, in the yellow jersey, celebrates with Anne Knijnenburg of Volkerwessels Cycling Team, in the polka-dot jersey, after Stage 1 of the UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Georgia Baker of Liv-Alula-Jayco celebrates in the green jersey after Stage 1 of the UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Cyclists start during Stage 1 of the UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 of the UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 of the UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 of the UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 of the UCI Women's WorldTour Tour of Chongming Island road cycling race in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

