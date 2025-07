Highlights of Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in NW China

Xinhua) 13:30, July 07, 2025

Axel Huens (front) of Unibet Tietema Rockets competes during Stage 1 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Hasan Seyfollahifard of Tianyoude Hotel Cycling Team celebrates in the blue jersey on the podium after Stage 1 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Manuel Penalver Aniorte (front) of Team Polti Visitmalta celebrates winning Stage 1 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Cyclists start during Stage 1 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

First placed Manuel Penalver Aniorte (C) of Team Polti Visitmalta, second placed Eduard-Michael Grosu (L) of Huansheng-Vonoa-Taishan Sport Team and third placed Alexander Salby of Li Ning Star celebrate on the podium after Stage 1 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Second placed Eduard-Michael Grosu of Huansheng-Vonoa-Taishan Sport Team celebrates on the podium after Stage 1 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Manuel Penalver Aniorte of Team Polti Visitmalta sprints to the finish line during Stage 1 of the Tour of Magnificent Qinghai international road cycling race in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

