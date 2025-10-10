Exploring the seven-year 'hand-in-hand' project of two rivers
(People's Daily Online) 14:27, October 10, 2025
As a backbone project of the national water network, the Yinchaojiliao Project, a 391-kilometer-long "water dragon," starts from the source of the Chuo'er River, crosses lofty mountains, and finally pours life-giving springs into the arid Xiliao River Basin in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. How was this miraculous "water dragon" built? And what hardships and obstacles were overcome to achieve it?
Let us follow the engineers deep into Inner Mongolia to uncover how the project used steel and wisdom to bring water to millions of people.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Water from Taohe River benefits nearly 6 million people in NW China's Gansu
- A glimpse of South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Project
- Essential section of mega water diversion project starts trial operation in China's Anhui
- Water diversion project links tributaries of China's two largest rivers
- China completes Grand Canal water supply project
- China's mega water diversion project starts trial operation
- Middle route of China's mega water diversion project hits annual target
- Key tunnel of South-to-North Water Diversion Project completed
- Middle route of China's mega diversion project offers 50 bln cubic meters of water
- China diverts over 50 billion cubic meters of water from south to north of country
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.