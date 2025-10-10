Exploring the seven-year 'hand-in-hand' project of two rivers

People's Daily Online) 14:27, October 10, 2025

As a backbone project of the national water network, the Yinchaojiliao Project, a 391-kilometer-long "water dragon," starts from the source of the Chuo'er River, crosses lofty mountains, and finally pours life-giving springs into the arid Xiliao River Basin in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. How was this miraculous "water dragon" built? And what hardships and obstacles were overcome to achieve it?

Let us follow the engineers deep into Inner Mongolia to uncover how the project used steel and wisdom to bring water to millions of people.

