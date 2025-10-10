Home>>
China to charge special port fees on U.S. ships
(Xinhua) 15:34, October 10, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport announced Friday that the country will charge special port fees on ships owned or operated by U.S. enterprises, organizations and individuals from Oct. 14.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
