China urges U.S. to cease its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms

Xinhua) 08:14, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to immediately rectify its wrongdoing and cease its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to a media inquiry on the U.S. Department of Commerce's announcement of a new rule that expands its "entity-list" export restrictions to subsidiaries at least 50 percent owned by a company on the list.

The rule is another example of the U.S. overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export controls, the spokesperson said, adding that it will severely undermine the legitimate rights and interests of affected enterprises.

It will also seriously disrupt the international economic and trade order, and damage the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said, emphasizing that China firmly opposes the move and will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)