China slams U.S. House committee for attacking, smearing China

Xinhua) 09:34, October 10, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- There is nothing credible about the U.S. House Select Committee on China, which keeps attacking and smearing China for its political agenda, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks in response to a question about an investigation the committee recently released, which spread disinformation and proposed restrictions on normal exchange and cooperation in education between the two countries.

"Over its irresponsible investigation, the Chinese side has protested to the U.S. side," Guo said.

Exchange and cooperation in education between China and the U.S. is mutually beneficial. It is in the interest of both sides, is what the two countries expect, and is conducive to interaction and understanding between the two peoples, added Guo.

He noted that some U.S. politicians overstretch the concept of national security and interfere in and disrupt normal educational cooperation and people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, and their attempts find no support and will lead nowhere.

China urges the U.S. to act on President Donald Trump's commitment to welcoming Chinese students to study in the country and stop harming relevant parties' interests and China-U.S. ties, Guo said, adding that China will keep a close eye on what the U.S. says and does and will do what is necessary to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)