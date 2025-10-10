Ding reaches last 16 at Xi'an Grand Prix

Xinhua) 14:41, October 10, 2025

XI'AN, China, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese snooker star Ding Junhui secured his spot in the last 16 at the ongoing World Snooker Xi'an Grand Prix by defeating Louis Heathcote 5-3 on Thursday.

Ding achieved breaks of 52 and 100 to win the first two frames consecutively. The players then won a frame each, with Ding leading 3-1 before the break.

In the fifth frame, Ding took an offensive approach but made an error, allowing Heathcote to reduce the deficit to one frame with a break of 121. Ding responded with a break of 115 in the sixth frame, regaining control of the match. Despite Heathcote's pursuit in the seventh frame, Ding concluded the match in the eighth frame with a break of 50.

"I performed just so so and missed some chances. But the game is always like this, you can't predict which easy chance you will miss," Ding said.

In the afternoon session, Kyren Wilson continued his title defense by overcoming host player Yuan Sijun 5-2, setting up a clash with Shaun Murphy in the fourth round scheduled for Friday.

"Obviously, being announced as the defending champion gives me a lot of good fighting spirit, I think. And it would be lovely to defend my title," Wilson said.

Facing Stephen Maguire, Ronnie O'Sullivan has only suffered four defeats in their lengthy professional careers, and on Thursday night "the Rocket" dominated his old rival with a resounding 5-0 victory.

"You just can't take this game for granted. You have to enjoy it while it is good, and when it is not so good, you have to try to get freedom periods," O'Sullivan said.

Elsewhere, Stuart Bingham, Mark Williams, Barry Hawkins and Robert Milkins all secured victories in the third round. China's He Guoqiang also reached the last 16 with a stunning 5-4 win over World No. 3 Neil Robertson.

The event will conclude on October 13.

