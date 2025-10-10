Wuxi gets positive charge from amped-up electric vehicle sector

An employee works on the assembly line of Yadea Technology Group Co in Wuxi, Jiangsu province. (Liu Jiaqi/Xinhua)

Chinese electric bicycle and vehicle manufacturers are rapidly expanding their global presence by establishing production bases and transit warehouse systems overseas.

Yadea Technology Group Co, an electric scooter industry leader which also manufactures electric motorcycles, electric tricycles and light commercial vehicles, has maintained its position as the top global seller for eight consecutive years, exporting to over 100 countries.

The company has built 10 major production and research centers globally, holds over 2,000 patents, and has streamlined its operations from research and development to production, supply, sales and service.

Wang Jiazhong, senior vice-president of Yadea, reported a 40-50 percent year-on-year growth in exports from January to July.

Yadea's Wuxi, Jiangsu province base currently operates 14 production lines, churning out over 3 million units annually.

Known as the "hometown of electric vehicles in China", Xishan district in Wuxi hosts an industry cluster that accounts for about one-third of the national market. Six of the top 10 domestic EV companies have factories in the area.

Established in 2021, Wuxi (Xishan) Electric Vehicle Industrial Park has become one of the largest and most comprehensive EV industrial parks in China.

With extensive development experience, advanced research and technology, strict quality control and mature production processes, Wuxi enterprises have quickly expanded into overseas markets.

In the first half, the district's two-wheeled EV exports reached $350 million, a 31.9 percent increase year-on-year, with exports to India particularly notable at $94.33 million, up 102.2 percent.

In March, Xishan district launched its first batch of six global public overseas warehouses for EVs. Currently, seven companies have established 14 overseas warehouses across nine countries.

"We encourage companies to expand internationally and support them in adapting their mature supply chains to local conditions," said Gu Shuhao, director of the Foreign Trade Section of the Xishan district's commerce bureau.

EV companies from the district have built over 20 production bases in countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam and have established more than 1,800 overseas marketing outlets.

A differentiated product strategy has been key to the global success of Chinese EVs. Yadea tailors its R&D efforts to different markets.

Wang said: "We adjust seating and ergonomics for European consumers based on height characteristics. For regions with poor road conditions, we increase wheel diameter and enhance power systems. We also design product appearances and colors to match each country's aesthetic preferences."

For instance, in the Indonesian market, the local food delivery industry demands electric vehicles with a range of 150 kilometers, exceeding domestic standards. "We conduct in-depth research on road conditions and range to ensure vehicles can handle complex roads while meeting the daily mileage needs of delivery riders," Wang said.

In October 2023, Yangtze River Delta (Wuxi) Electric Vehicle Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park opened, with its second phase launched in March this year, aiding EV firms in entering foreign markets.

In March, the Xishan District Electric Vehicle Foreign Trade Association signed a global public overseas warehouse agreement with several cross-border e-commerce companies, initiating the first batch of six global public overseas warehouses in Xishan district.

Through the association, the district's commerce bureau will continue to lead suitable cross-border e-commerce companies in the district to explore overseas markets collaboratively.

