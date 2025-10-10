Traditional paper-cutting craft gains global recognition through innovation

People's Daily Online) 13:21, October 10, 2025

Zhou Shuying works on paper-cutting works themed on ancient pagodas in Zhengding county, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 24, 2025. (Hebei News/Geng Hui)

On the afternoon of Sept. 24, Zhou Shuying, a national-level inheritor of Yuxian paper-cutting, dipped her brush and began painting paper at her studio in Yuxian county, Shijiazhuang city, north China's Hebei Province.

Bright colors spread gently across the surface, bringing the artwork to life — peonies in full bloom and butterflies in motion. Her piece seemed to fill the entire room with spring's vitality.

Yuxian paper-cutting began as decorative window art more than 200 years ago. Unlike traditional paper-cutting, which relies solely on scissors or knives, Yuxian paper-cutting involves more than 20 meticulous steps, including layering paper, dusting, sketching, carving and coloring.

The carving knife, about 10 centimeters long and thin, is clamped between two bamboo slats and wrapped tightly with cotton thread. These handmade tools, unavailable commercially, vary in shape but work with remarkable precision.

One of Zhou's most acclaimed pieces features nine dragons and stretches 9.9 meters. It required more than 2 million cuts and more than 100 colors. When it debuted at the eighth China Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo last year, it captivated audiences with its scale and artistry.

Zhou has also broken new ground by creating more than 10 coloring techniques that infuse Yuxian paper-cutting with richer tones, greater depth and more vibrant spirit. The craft is not confined to traditional themes. By constantly experimenting with new forms and expressions, Yuxian paper-cutting demonstrates how intangible heritage can thrive as an evolving art.

Its influence has reached the global stage. At the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, hundreds of children in costumes decorated with Yuxian paper-cutting patterns carried dove props, delighting viewers worldwide. At the closing ceremony, the children reappeared in blue-and-white winter outfits embroidered with paper-cutting carp patterns, leaving a lasting impression.

In recent years, Yuxian paper-cutting has expanded through cross-industry collaborations, adding cultural value to rice wine and dairy products, partnering with animation studios to bring its artistry to anime, and reimagining Yuxian paper-cutting patterns as silk embroidery. Wedding dresses inspired by the craft have become particularly popular.

