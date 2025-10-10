5 killed in blast inside house in north India

NEW DELHI, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least five people, including three children, died and a few others were injured when a blast occurred inside a house in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday night, police confirmed on Friday.

The blast, said to be in an LPG cylinder, occurred in a village in the state's Ayodhya district. The two-storey house was completely razed in the blast, police said.

A bomb detection and disposal squad and a forensic team reached the spot to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

