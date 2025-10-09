Home>>
6 killed, 8 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in India
(Xinhua) 13:08, October 09, 2025
NEW DELHI, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- At least six workers were killed and eight others injured Wednesday in an explosion that triggered a massive fire inside a firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, police said.
The incident took place in Rayavaram area of Konaseema district, about 214 km northeast of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.
Police said the incident occurred while workers were engaged in the manufacture of firecrackers at the unit.
Preliminary investigation showed that the fire started in the explosive storage unit, reportedly due to some mishandling, according to police.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- India initiates probe into child deaths linked to cough syrup in 2 states
- Death toll in stampede in India's Tamil Nadu climbs to 41
- India rejects NATO chief's claim on Modi-Putin discussion
- Over 2,400 Indians deported from U.S. this year: foreign ministry
- India's top court seeks response from federal government, aviation watchdog over Air India plane crash
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.