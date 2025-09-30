Death toll in stampede in India's Tamil Nadu climbs to 41

Xinhua) 09:30, September 30, 2025

NEW DELHI, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in a stampede at a political party rally for a popular film star in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu climbed to 41 on Monday, officials said.

The stampede broke out on Saturday evening during a political rally of actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (who uses the mononym Vijay) in Karur district, about 387 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay was campaigning for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party ahead of local elections scheduled early next year.

According to officials, among the 41 killed, 18 were women and 10 were children.

Local media quoting medics said they treated over 100 injured, and some of them are still undergoing treatment at the hospitals.

On Saturday, amid sweltering heat, tens of thousands gathered in Karur to attend the TVK rally.

Tamil Nadu Police Chief G Venkataraman, during a press briefing, said the stampede was triggered by Vijay's delayed arrival after the crowd surged towards his vehicle.

Police have registered a criminal case against the leaders of TVK.

Meanwhile, the local government has constituted a one-member commission of inquiry headed by a former high court judge to investigate the stampede.

Vijay said he was heartbroken by the stampede and pledged support for the families of the victims.

