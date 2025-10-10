Xi congratulates Kim on WPK's 80th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 09:44, October 10, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), on the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WPK.

In his congratulatory message, Xi, on behalf of the Central Committee of the CPC and in his own name, extended warm congratulations and best wishes to Comrade General Secretary Kim, the Central Committee of the WPK, all members of the WPK and the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WPK.

Xi said over the past 80 years, the WPK has united and led the people of the DPRK to forge ahead and overcome difficulties, making impressive achievements in advancing the socialist cause of the DPRK.

In recent years, Comrade General Secretary has led the Party and people of the DPRK to work relentlessly to strengthen party building, develop the economy and improve people's livelihood, he said.

Xi wished that under the strong leadership of the WPK headed by Comrade General Secretary, the socialist cause of the DPRK will continue to achieve new accomplishments, and the country will greet the successful convening of the WPK's 9th Congress.

Noting that both China and the DPRK are socialist countries led by communist parties, Xi said that in recent years, he has held multiple meetings with Kim to guide and steer the development of relations between the two parties and two countries, opening a new chapter in the China-DPRK friendship.

Xi also recalled Kim's recent visit to China to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, during which the two leaders had in-depth discussions and charted the course for further developing the friendly and cooperative relations between China and the DPRK.

No matter how the international situation changes, it remains the unwavering policy of the CPC and the Chinese government to maintain, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations, Xi noted.

China stands ready to work with the DPRK to strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, enhance coordination and promote the steady development of bilateral relations, so as to better serve the socialist causes of both countries and make positive contributions to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity, said Xi.

Xi also extended his best wishes to the WPK for even greater success, expressing the hope that the China-DPRK friendship will be everlasting.

