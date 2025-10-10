Senior CPC official attends celebrations marking WPK's founding anniversary

Xinhua) 08:37, October 10, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends a reception held at the Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Beijing, capital of China, to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Thursday attended a reception held at the Embassy of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Beijing to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, extended congratulations to the WPK on behalf of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee. Cai said that the WPK has a glorious, long-standing revolutionary tradition, and that the socialist cause of the DPRK has shown new vitality and vigor under the leadership of General Secretary Kim Jong Un.

China firmly supports the WPK and the DPRK people in following a development path suited to their national conditions, Cai said. China is willing to work with the DPRK to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, strengthen strategic communication, deepen exchange and mutual learning, expand practical cooperation, write a new chapter in China-DPRK relations in the new era, and make positive contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

DPRK Ambassador to China Ri Ryong Nam said that the DPRK is willing to work with China to steadfastly consolidate and strengthen the traditional DPRK-China friendship, and to promote the development of bilateral relations from a new height.

