China ready to strengthen strategic communication with DPRK, says Premier Li

Xinhua) 08:03, October 10, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, the DPRK, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

PYONGYANG, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that China stands ready to strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK.

Li conveyed General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to General Secretary Kim, as well as his warm congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WPK.

Li noted that last month, General Secretary Kim came to China to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. During his meeting with Xi, they pointed out the direction and drew a blueprint for further deepening China-DPRK relations.

The CPC and the Chinese government have always regarded ties with the DPRK from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, Li said, adding that maintaining, consolidating and developing the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries is China's unwavering policy.

China, he said, is willing to work with the DPRK side to follow the joint guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries and promote new progress in bilateral ties.

The premier said China is ready to work with the DPRK to further carry forward their traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation, and closely coordinate and cooperate in international and regional affairs.

Li also called on the two sides to strengthen multilateral collaboration, firmly safeguard and practice multilateralism, and promote the development of the international order in a more just and equitable direction.

Kim asked Li to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to General Secretary Xi, and warmly welcomed the Chinese party and government delegation to the DPRK for the celebratory event, noting that under General Secretary Xi's wise leadership, China has achieved tremendous accomplishments in socialist construction.

Noting that DPRK-China relations are unbreakable, Kim said that consolidating and developing the friendly cooperative ties between the two countries remains the unwavering stance of the party and government of the DPRK, regardless of changes in the international situation.

This serves the common interests of both sides and contributes to regional peace, stability and development, he added.

The DPRK, Kim said, firmly supports the one-China principle, resolutely opposes separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" and any external interference, and supports China's position on issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Xizang.

Pyongyang is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with Beijing, promote cooperation in various fields, strengthen multilateral collaboration, advance the development of their respective socialist causes, and bring more benefits to the people of the two countries, he added.

