Chinese Commerce Ministry announces export controls on rare earth-related technologies

Global Times) 13:45, October 09, 2025

Chinese Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) announced on Thursday that in order to safeguard national security and interests, the ministry will impose export controls on rare earth-related technologies, including rare earth mining, smelting and separation, magnetic material manufacturing, and rare earth secondary resource recycling.

In line with the country's laws and regulations including the Export Control Law and the Regulation on the Export Control of Dual-use Items, the ministry has decided to impose export controls on rare earth-related technologies, according to a statement the MOFCOM released on its website on Thursday.

Technologies and relevant date related to rare earth mining, smelting and separation, metal smelting, magnetic material manufacturing, and rare earth secondary resource recycling, as well as the assembly, debugging, maintenance, repair, and upgrade of related production lines are prohibited from export without permission, the statement said.

For non-controlled goods, technologies, or services, if the exporters know that they will be used for or substantially contribute to overseas activities related to rare earth mining, smelting and separation, metal smelting, magnetic material manufacturing, and rare earth secondary resource recycling, then they must apply for a dual-use item export license from the MOFCOM prior to exportation, in accordance with laws and regulations. Unauthorized provision of such items is prohibited, according to the statement.

