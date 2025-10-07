Chinese hospital ship delivers tangible benefits to Fijian community: defense minister

Xinhua) 11:07, October 07, 2025

SUVA, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Fiji's Minister for Defense and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua said Chinese naval hospital ship "Silk Road Ark" has delivered tangible benefits to the Fijian community, representing a welcome symbol of care, service, and goodwill.

Tikoduadua made the remarks on Saturday night at a deck reception held by the "Silk Road Ark," which is carrying out the Mission Harmony-2025 in Fiji.

"On behalf of the Government of Fiji, I extend my sincere appreciation for the work carried out by this ship and its personnel over the past several days. You have provided this service with great professionalism," he said.

Tikoduadua said that Fiji, as the first Pacific island country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, has always cherished the friendship between the two countries and is willing to continuously deepen practical cooperation with China in areas such as health and disaster response.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian said that the "Silk Road Ark" is not only a boat of life that safeguards health and conveys hope, but also a boat of peace that promotes military cooperation between the two countries and maintains regional security and stability.

"China is willing to work with Fiji to continue to firmly support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns and firmly defend international equity and justice," Zhou said.

The "Silk Road Ark" arrived in Fiji on Oct. 1, embarking on a seven-day friendly visit and humanitarian medical service mission. This is the first visit of the "Silk Road Ark" to Fiji.

Since its arrival in Fiji, the "Silk Road Ark" has so far conducted 1,241 medical consultations and performed 187 surgeries.

