Feature: Fiji holds 1st drone show to celebrate 50th anniversary of formal ties with China

SUVA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A sudden downpour swept through Suva, the capital of Fiji, on Saturday night. However, the torrential rain did not dampen the enthusiasm and anticipation of the crowd gathered at Albert Park.

People flocked from all directions, with some traveling four to five hours from Nadi and Lautoka, all to witness a marvelous moment -- the first-ever drone show in Fiji, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Sino-Fijian diplomatic relations and the 76th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Although the performance was delayed several times due to the heavy rain, the crowd remained steadfast. At 10 p.m. local time, 600 Chinese drones pierced through the rain and lit up the night sky with perfect precision. The crowd erupted in awe and cheers.

The night sky became a vast canvas, with lights depicting heartfelt messages. When the words "Nihao BULA!" shone clearly in the rainy sky, Albert Park became heated, with people shouting, "Happy 50 years of Fiji-China relationship!" This moment resonated deeply with the friendship between the two nations.

As the image of China's giant panda appeared, adorably holding Fiji's most iconic traditional drink kava, the cultural fusion found its vivid expression.

Following this, the impressive silhouette of Fijian rugby players graced the sky, paying tribute to the passion and vitality of the land. Each transformation of the patterns elicited waves of applause from the audience.

Fiji's Acting Prime Minister Biman Prasad said this stunning drone show showcased the shared cultural heritage of the two countries, paying high tribute to the Chinese community in Fiji and thanking them for their significant contributions to Fiji's socio-economic development and cultural diversity.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian noted that China and Fiji have witnessed magnificent leaps in their respective developmental paths, and the future of China-Fiji relations needs to be co-written by the people of both nations.

"Seeing the drone formations from my homeland soaring in the Fijian night sky fills me with pride and joy," said Yinghua, a Chinese-Fijian.

"Spectacular! Awsome!" were the words frequently heard among the Fijian audience.

Agnes Chand, a Fijian doctor, described the event as "a brilliant display of creativity," a perfect blend of technology and art that "made us feel the friendship and respect coming from China."

The rain soaked people's clothes, but it brought hearts closer together. This drone show in the rain is destined to become a shining page in the chapter of Fiji-China friendship.

