Chinese researchers record full hatching process of green sea turtle on South China Sea reef

Xinhua) 10:18, October 07, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers on Monday announced that they have recorded the complete hatching process of a green sea turtle on the beaches of Yongshu Reef, part of the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, for the first time.

The research team observed a green sea turtle coming ashore to lay eggs on Aug. 10. After a 52-day natural incubation period, the eggs successfully hatched, according to the experts from the environmental protection department stationed on Yongshu Reef and the Integrated Research Center for Reefs and Islands Sciences under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

In July, the researchers spotted a green sea turtle nesting site on Yongshu Reef and subsequently established a monitoring and protection zone around the area.

After confirming the turtle nesting activity in August, the team installed warning signs and enhanced site management.

Throughout the incubation period, the researchers conducted daily monitoring of beach and seawater conditions, systematically collecting ecological data.

Green sea turtles are classified as a first-class protected species in China. Following years of ecological protection and restoration, Yongshu Reef has gradually become a stable breeding ground for green sea turtles.

The research team said it will integrate the newly collected hatching and environmental data into its database to support the recovery of green sea turtle populations and provide valuable insights for ecological conservation across the islands and reefs of the South China Sea.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)