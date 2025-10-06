China activates emergency response for flood control in Yunnan

Xinhua) 15:28, October 06, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in its southwestern Yunnan Province on Monday.

It has also dispatched a work team to assist and guide flood prevention efforts.

According to meteorological forecasts, parts of Yunnan are expected to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days under the influence of Typhoon Matmo, the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, with some areas likely to see torrential downpours of up to 190 mm.

China's emergency response system has four tiers, with Level I being the most severe.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)