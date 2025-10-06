Chinese company begins construction of amusement park in Ghana

Zheng Xiangming, chairman of China's Greenhouse International Development Group, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bright International Amusement Park in Afienya, Greater Accra Region, Ghana, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

ACCRA, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- A groundbreaking ceremony for an ultramodern amusement park built by Greenhouse International Development Group, a Chinese company, was held on Saturday at Afienya, near Ghana's port city of Tema.

Upon completion, the Bright International Amusement Park is expected to feature a five-star leisure resort hotel with 160 rooms and 20 independent presidential villas, a 5,000-capacity international conference and exhibition center, a 160,000-square-meter water park, 500 high-end golf villas, an artificial beach, waterfront restaurants and sightseeing yachts.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, who broke ground for the commencement of the project, lauded Chinese investors for their continued confidence in Ghana as an investment destination.

The president noted that once opened, the amusement park would provide an avenue where, on weekends and holidays, Ghanaians of all walks of life and visitors from neighboring West African countries could go and enjoy leisure time with their families and friends.

Mahama commended Greenhouse International Development Group for its projects since arriving in Ghana in 2011, including the Bright International Industrial Park, with multiple factories producing affordable products for Ghanaians and creating about 10,000 local jobs, as well as its investments in the agriculture and construction sectors.

He added that the Bright International Industrial Park and the Bright International Amusement Park would become the epicenter of the government's 24-Hour Economy program.

Zheng Xiangming, chairman of Greenhouse International Development Group, said the amusement park will stand as another milestone in the friendship between Ghana and China.

"In the future, we will deeply integrate into Ghana's 24-Hour Economy, ensuring that this place is vibrant by day and brilliantly lit by night," Zheng added.

Locals stage a dragon dance performance during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bright International Amusement Park in Afienya, Greater Accra Region, Ghana, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama (C) attends a groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of the Bright International Amusement Park in Afienya, Greater Accra Region, Ghana, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bright International Amusement Park in Afienya, Greater Accra Region, Ghana, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

