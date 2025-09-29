'Bottle-covered' tourists

(People's Daily App) 15:39, September 29, 2025

The Wugong Mountain Scenic Area has launched an official initiative to encourage eco-friendly behavior. Now, visitors can collect 60 plastic bottles and exchange them for a certificate and a medal. Check out these two visitors covered in all the bottles they've collected. They are demonstrating their commitment to the environment through concrete action.

