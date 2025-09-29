BRI annual Chinese character unveiled in SW China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Belt and Road Initiative annual Chinese character release event was held on Sunday in Yongchuan District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, where the character of the year -- Yong, meaning "everlasting" -- was officially announced.

Co-hosted by the China Public Relations Association and the People's Government of Yongchuan District, the event saw the character selected from a shortlist of nine contenders, which also include Kai, Lian and Wen, meaning openness, connectivity and stability, respectively.

Guo Weimin, president of the China Public Relations Association, noted that Chinese characters are key to cross-cultural communication and international outreach. The event aims to further promote Chinese culture, extend the reach and appeal of Chinese civilization, and facilitate people-to-people exchanges among Belt and Road countries.

Huang Tianshu, a professor at Tsinghua University, explained that the character Yong, resembling ripples in water, symbolizes the flow of time and the enduring nature of Chinese culture. He emphasized that Yong represents both historical continuity and a hopeful vision for lasting cooperation and friendship.

Youth representatives from countries including China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Laos shared their thoughts on this character.

The annual Chinese character release event has been held since 2016, with previous Chinese characters including He (Harmony), Xin (Innovation) and Gong (Together).

