Total length of China's submarine oil, gas pipelines surpasses 10,000 km

Xinhua) 09:13, September 29, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) said Sunday that the total length of China's submarine oil and gas pipelines has exceeded 10,000 km, signifying a comprehensive leap in the country's engineering technology and equipment capabilities in this sector.

Since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), more than 1,500 km of submarine pipelines have been laid, with the maximum operating depth reaching 1,542 meters, according to CNOOC, which also noted that China has achieved a transition from shallow to ultra-deep water operations in terms of submarine pipelines.

CNOOC, the country's largest offshore oil and gas producer, said it has collaborated with domestic universities, research institutes and enterprises across the industrial chain to strengthen original technological innovations during this five-year period.

To date, the diameters of submarine oil and gas pipelines span from 2 inches to 48 inches, placing China at the international forefront in terms of technology and equipment for pipeline laying.

Looking ahead, CNOOC revealed that it will continue to enhance core technological capabilities for submarine pipeline engineering, improve the sequence of operational equipment, and accelerate the intelligent and digital transformation of the sector.

