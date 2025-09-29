Feature: Photo exhibition showcases China's commitment to shared future

A participant views a photo exhibition titled "Embracing a Shared Future: China's Initiatives and Global Contributions" at the World Intellectual Property Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

"We see that China has proposed a series of initiatives in support of multilateralism within the UN framework in New York and Geneva over the years. These initiatives resonate with us," said an envoy from Malta.

GENEVA, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Decorated with vibrant lanterns, Chinese knots and other traditional Chinese elements, the hall of the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, was bustling with a crowd of guests on Thursday evening.

A photo exhibition titled "Embracing a Shared Future: China's Initiatives and Global Contributions" was held here, featuring 38 selected photos that vividly illustrate the wisdom and public goods contributed by China to global governance over the past decades.

Guests from different countries and international organizations expressed their admiration and shared their thoughts. Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, they said the exhibition left them a deep impression as it showcased China's contributions from different perspectives.

Standing in front of the photo capturing the moment of China's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, Joaquim Pereira da Gama, trade counselor at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Angola to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, said he likes the picture because he believes China's accession to the WTO has brought benefits to the world.

Sokheng Kong, counselor at the Permanent Mission of Cambodia to the WTO and other International Organizations (Economy and Trade) in Geneva, was drawn to an image from February 2024 showing Li Chenggang, then China's permanent representative to the WTO, attending the opening of the 12th China Round Table on WTO Accession in Abu Dhabi.

He emphasized China's crucial role in upholding the multilateral trading system. "People understand that without China, the current system would collapse," he said, expressing hope for strengthened cooperation between China and other Global South countries.

Randolph De Battista, ambassador of Malta, examined each photo and caption carefully along with his colleagues. "In these photos, we see that China has proposed a series of initiatives in support of multilateralism within the UN framework in New York and Geneva over the years. These initiatives resonate with us," he said.

Petr Levchenko, a physicist at the European Organization for Nuclear Research, also known as CERN, has lived and worked in Geneva for over 30 years. He said he has witnessed China's rapid scientific and technological advancements and increasing contributions to the United Nations.

Levchenko especially emphasized his appreciation for China's philosophy of safeguarding world peace.

Alaa Mohamed Salaheldin Hegazy, permanent representative of Egypt to the UN Office at Geneva, has once served in Egypt's embassy in Beijing and was one of the first diplomats to receive Chinese language training in China.

While gazing at a photo depicting China's participation in a UN Human Rights Council meeting, he said Egypt and China have been working closely at the UN Human Rights Council, with China, as a friendly country, consistently playing a very constructive role.

Anastasia Toropova from the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva spoke highly of the theme of the exhibition.

She said that the idea of a community with a shared future for humanity is a great initiative put forward by China. "China makes a lot of effort to make constructive input to the best of humanity," Toropova said.

Co-organized by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland and Xinhua News Agency, the exhibition centers on China's four global initiatives -- the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative -- showcasing the Chinese approach to advancing the common progress of mankind.

