Guangxi's digital economy surges with AI driving growth: white paper

People's Daily Online) 16:46, September 28, 2025

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a key growth driver in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region's digital economy, according to a white paper recently released by the region that reviewed its achievements in 2024.

Guangxi's data center capacity reached 164,000 standard racks in 2024, a 172 percent increase from 2022, the white paper reported. The region ranked 17th nationwide in the computing power development index and fourth among western provincial-level regions.

Internet-related services revenue rose 33.9 percent year on year in 2024, while software and IT services revenue grew 15.8 percent. Internet-based businesses climbed to 260,000, up 12 percent. Guangxi's digital transformation index for traditional industries reached 72.98, a 9.57 percent increase, with manufacturing ranking in the upper-middle tier nationally.

Through the China-ASEAN Information Harbor, Guangxi has created three key initiatives: a digital economy pilot zone, a talent cooperation zone, and cross-border laboratories, all designed to help AI companies expand into ASEAN markets.

The initiatives have supported more than 20 cross-border AI projects with ASEAN countries, including Vietnam and Malaysia, in transportation, logistics, forestry and public services.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)