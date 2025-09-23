AI takes root in China's fields, driving high-tech harvests

Xinhua) 14:45, September 23, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Over the rural landscapes of central China's Henan Province, drone footage reveals golden seas of corn swaying under autumn sunlight, stalks bending heavy with cobs. Hidden in these fields is a new force reshaping centuries of agricultural tradition, namely artificial intelligence (AI).

Behind the scenes, algorithms quietly track soil conditions, crop growth and water needs -- boosting efficiency, yield and sustainability while transforming farming practices into science-driven, high-tech endeavors across China, one of the world's most populous countries.

AI DELIVERS TANGIBLE OUTCOMES

"An AI-supported drip irrigation and integrated water-fertilization system allows me to single-handedly irrigate the entire crop field by delivering a precise blend of nutrients directly to the corn roots," said Zhang Xianzhi, a young director of a professional planting cooperative in Anyang's Wadian Township in Henan.

The system provides "custom nutrient meals" tailored to the crop's real-time needs, which not only boosts efficiency but also improves soil health to ensure a bumper harvest, Zhang added. Zhang's cooperative manages 2,800 mu (186.67 hectares) of cropland, 400 of which have been equipped with the system.

What began in government-led demonstration zones is spreading nationwide. For example, across Henan, which produces one-tenth of China's grain and over one-quarter of its wheat, smart farming has become a common sight.

Farmers like Zhang are widely adopting smart agriculture technologies to enhance crop monitoring, automate farming processes, control pests, manage irrigation, and apply fertilizers.

Guided by a national AI action plan released in August, agricultural modernization is now focusing on three fronts -- AI-powered breeding systems, intelligent applications in crop and aquaculture production, and smarter machinery with advanced perception and decision-making capabilities.

These efforts are simultaneously strengthening AI integration in farm management and risk prevention to support farmers nationwide, the action plan notes.

According to Han Jun, minister of agriculture and rural affairs, China has developed over 1 billion mu (66.7 million hectares) of high-standard farmland. In addition, technological advancement has become a key driver in boosting grain harvests -- with its contribution rate rising to 63.2 percent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Notably, AI transformation in agriculture is part of China's broader strategy to develop new quality productive forces in farming. Local governments are supporting family farms and agricultural cooperatives as anchors of rural revitalization.

In east China's Jiangxi Province, major grain grower Gao Gongjing helped design and supervise 138 mu of high-standard farmland in his village in Taihe County.

Under a community-driven scheme launched in 2024, experienced farmers, village leaders and Party members now serve as farmer-supervisors, participating throughout the entire process from planning and material selection to inspection and maintenance.

Also, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the Xiwang Grain Planting Cooperative offers another example. Founded in 2010, it now covers 5,700 mu of land -- producing 21 organic grain varieties ranging from millet to adzuki beans.

Since 2024, this cooperative has managed to develop a field-based Internet of Things system to monitor soil, nutrients, weather and light in real time across demonstration areas. It also collaborates with local universities and institutes -- receiving remote technical guidance to improve production efficiency and sustainability.

The momentum is clear. China today has more than 2 million agricultural cooperatives, over 4 million family farms and 1.1 million specialized service providers, which altogether supported production across more than 2.29 billion mu of farmland last year, official data showed.

As China continues to merge digital technology with agriculture, the impact is extending beyond national borders. Smarter farming methods are not only raising domestic output but also offering solutions to pressing global food security challenges.

"Smart agriculture has become a global trend in modern farming," said Gong Jiaqin, co-founder of XAG, a Guangdong-based leading smart agriculture technology company. "Chinese companies have a strong opportunity to take a leading role in this field," Gong added.

