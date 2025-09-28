Peace Conference held in Beijing to mark 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese aggression

September 28, 2025

Former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva speaks at the Peace Conference in Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Delegates visit the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. Delegates to the Peace Conference in Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China and the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression here on Friday. They also attended the Peace Gathering in Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Attendees are pictured at the Peace Conference in Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Former President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer speaks at the Peace Conference in Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Former Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar speaks at the Peace Conference in Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

The Peace Conference in Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

