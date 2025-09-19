Themed activities held in China's capital to commemorate September 18 Incident
People visit the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025.
An event themed "For National Liberation and World Peace" was held here on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's 14-year invasion of China.
The incident foreshadowed World War II and made China the first to resist fascism.
During the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression which lasted until 1945, China suffered a total of 35 million military and non-military casualties, accounting for a third of the total casualties of all the countries in World War II. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People visit the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025.
An event themed "For National Liberation and World Peace" was held here on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's 14-year invasion of China.
The incident foreshadowed World War II and made China the first to resist fascism.
During the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression which lasted until 1945, China suffered a total of 35 million military and non-military casualties, accounting for a third of the total casualties of all the countries in World War II. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Visitors watch a recitation concert to commemorate the September 18 Incident at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025.
An event themed "For National Liberation and World Peace" was held here on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's 14-year invasion of China.
The incident foreshadowed World War II and made China the first to resist fascism.
During the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression which lasted until 1945, China suffered a total of 35 million military and non-military casualties, accounting for a third of the total casualties of all the countries in World War II. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows a recitation concert to commemorate the September 18 Incident at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China.
An event themed "For National Liberation and World Peace" was held here on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's 14-year invasion of China.
The incident foreshadowed World War II and made China the first to resist fascism.
During the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression which lasted until 1945, China suffered a total of 35 million military and non-military casualties, accounting for a third of the total casualties of all the countries in World War II. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People visit the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025.
An event themed "For National Liberation and World Peace" was held here on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's 14-year invasion of China.
The incident foreshadowed World War II and made China the first to resist fascism.
During the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression which lasted until 1945, China suffered a total of 35 million military and non-military casualties, accounting for a third of the total casualties of all the countries in World War II. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Japanese lawyer campaigns for Chinese victims of Japan's wartime aggression for over 30 years
- Feature: "A shared hero" -- the enduring legacy of pilot Kulishenko
- Explainer: Why the September 18th Incident was a key event in the World Anti-Fascist War
- Chinese commemorate outbreak of war against Japanese aggression with hopes for peace
- Film on Japan's Unit 731 opens in China as call to remember history, safeguard peace
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.