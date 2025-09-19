Themed activities held in China's capital to commemorate September 18 Incident

Xinhua) 10:14, September 19, 2025

People visit the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025.

An event themed "For National Liberation and World Peace" was held here on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's 14-year invasion of China.

The incident foreshadowed World War II and made China the first to resist fascism.

During the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression which lasted until 1945, China suffered a total of 35 million military and non-military casualties, accounting for a third of the total casualties of all the countries in World War II. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025.

Visitors watch a recitation concert to commemorate the September 18 Incident at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025.

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2025 shows a recitation concert to commemorate the September 18 Incident at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China.

People visit the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 18, 2025.

