Woodblock painting exhibition held in Shanghai to commemorate 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese aggression
A visitor takes photos of a piece of work at a woodblock painting exhibition in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 18, 2025. Kicking off Thursday at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the exhibition showcases over 120 woodblock paintings. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
